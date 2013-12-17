Ashok Dinda bags seven,Bengal six

Without Laxmi Ratan Shuklas contribution with the bat,Bengal wouldnt have registered their first win of this Ranji season. His 117 on Sunday,after Bengal were 50 for four,set the platform for the eight-wicket win. On Monday,medium pacer Ashok Dinda put the finishing touches with a seven-wicket haul as the hosts trounced Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets in a little over two-and-a-half days.

Shulkas fightback on the second day,seemed to have invigorated his teammates. Uttar Pradesh started Day Three at 50 for three and Bengal ensured that their captains efforts didnt go in vain.

They fielded like tigers and caught everything that came their way. The catches that Sudip Chatterjee took in slips to dismiss Prashant Gupta and RP Singh were blinders.

A pumped up Dinda bowled non-stop for more than two-and- a-half hours this morning and rattled the oppositionwith his swing and bounce.

Uttar Pradesh were all out for 140 at lunch on the third day. Dindas spell read: 15.4-46-5. He had two wickets last evening and finished with figures of 7 for 82 and a match haul of 10 for 157. He was adjudged the Man of the Match,but it was Shuklas innings that resurrected the side. Dinda simply made the most of a helpful wicket.

I got a call from Sourav Ganguly last night,which motivated me. I told my captain that I was fit to bowl unchanged. I have been bowling well this season but a five-for was missing. I am happy to get it in a must-win game. My wife Sreoshi came to Eden Gardens to watch a Ranji game. I dedicate this performance to her, Dinda said. He bowled well in the first innings. But this time he was superb,consistently landing the ball on the seam. Did he make any technical adjustments?

No,I bowled with the same wrist position but we maintained the ball very well in the second innings. The ball was changed a couple of times in the first innings and when it loses shape,it becomes difficult to keep an upright seam position.

When Bengal came out to bat to complete the formality,all they needed was a good opening partnership for a 10-wicket victory and bonus point. RP Singh left the field,clutching his hamstring after bowling just two overs. But the hosts couldnt bag the bonus point as Gitimoy Basu edged a wide delivery from Amit Mishra behind the stumps. After the match RP assured that he just had a stretched hamstring and will be okay in three-four days. Skipper Piyush Chawla  who braved a badly bruised left shoulder to bat on Monday  got out to a Dinda in swinger in the first ball,too,would be available for the next game.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 212 all out & 140 all out in 48.4 ovs (A Murtaza 43 not out,M Dagar 33; A Dinda 7/82,S Sarkar 3/33) lost to Bengal 284 all out and 70/2 in 18.1 overs (A Easwaran 27,SS Mondal 21 not out; A Murtaza 1/18) by eight wickets

Points: Bengal 6,UP 0

