Ashok Dinda bags seven,Bengal six

Without Laxmi Ratan Shuklas contribution with the bat,Bengal wouldnt have registered their first win of this Ranji season. His 117 on Sunday,after Bengal were 50 for four,set the platform for the eight-wicket win. On Monday,medium pacer Ashok Dinda put the finishing touches with a seven-wicket haul as the hosts trounced Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets in a little over two-and-a-half days.
Shulkas fightback on the second day,seemed to have invigorated his teammates. Uttar Pradesh started Day Three at 50 for three and Bengal ensured that their captains efforts didnt go in vain.
They fielded like tigers and caught everything that came their way. The catches that Sudip Chatterjee took in slips to dismiss Prashant Gupta and RP Singh were blinders.
A pumped up Dinda bowled non-stop for more than two-and- a-half hours this morning and rattled the oppositionwith his swing and bounce.
Uttar Pradesh were all out for 140 at lunch on the third day. Dindas spell read: 15.4-46-5. He had two wickets last evening and finished with figures of 7 for 82 and a match haul of 10 for 157. He was adjudged the Man of the Match,but it was Shuklas innings that resurrected the side. Dinda simply made the most of a helpful wicket.
I got a call from Sourav Ganguly last night,which motivated me. I told my captain that I was fit to bowl unchanged. I have been bowling well this season but a five-for was missing. I am happy to get it in a must-win game. My wife Sreoshi came to Eden Gardens to watch a Ranji game. I dedicate this performance to her, Dinda said. He bowled well in the first innings. But this time he was superb,consistently landing the ball on the seam. Did he make any technical adjustments?
No,I bowled with the same wrist position but we maintained the ball very well in the second innings. The ball was changed a couple of times in the first innings and when it loses shape,it becomes difficult to keep an upright seam position.
When Bengal came out to bat to complete the formality,all they needed was a good opening partnership for a 10-wicket victory and bonus point. RP Singh left the field,clutching his hamstring after bowling just two overs. But the hosts couldnt bag the bonus point as Gitimoy Basu edged a wide delivery from Amit Mishra behind the stumps. After the match RP assured that he just had a stretched hamstring and will be okay in three-four days. Skipper Piyush Chawla who braved a badly bruised left shoulder to bat on Monday got out to a Dinda in swinger in the first ball,too,would be available for the next game.
Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 212 all out & 140 all out in 48.4 ovs (A Murtaza 43 not out,M Dagar 33; A Dinda 7/82,S Sarkar 3/33) lost to Bengal 284 all out and 70/2 in 18.1 overs (A Easwaran 27,SS Mondal 21 not out; A Murtaza 1/18) by eight wickets
Points: Bengal 6,UP 0
