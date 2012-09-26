Arrested Indian workers in Kuwait safe,says official

Indian embassy in Kuwait has sought the intervention of the Kuwaiti authorities to ensure the welfare and safety of more than 1,000 Indian domestic workers who were arrested in a crackdown on September 19.

Vidhu P Nair,Charge de’Affaires said they are hoping that all those arrested Indian workers with valid residency will be released soon.

Nair said the arrested workers are safe and there are no complaints or any cases of harassment.

He said no one has been deported so far. He also said Indian workers are held in 40 police stations in addition to the deportation and detention centers.

“The embassy is also in close contact with the External Affairs Ministry back in India and the Rajasthan state government,” he said.

Kuwaiti authorities have been calling up sponsors and asking them to take their workers back.

Nair said the embassy is evolving a new attestation mechanism for screening newly-recruited domestic laborers from India.

“However,the process will take a long way which will help eliminate the maltreatment of domestic workers,” he said.

