Anirban Lahiri ready to pen new chapter at European Masters

Asia’s rising star Anirban Lahiri of India believes he is ready to write a new chapter in his illustrious career when the Omega European Masters tees off here tomorrow.

The two-time Asian Tour winner has been receiving rave reviews since his standout performance at the British Open last month where he finished tied-31st.

However,he is not prepared to rest on his laurels and is determined to add another feather to his cap at the Euro 2.1 million showpiece event which will once again be played at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

“The British Open was a great confidence week as you get to play amongst the best and it helps to give yourself lots of self-belief. But having said and done that,I think it’s time for me to move on and start focusing and playing well again in the tournaments to come,” said Lahiri.

“As much as the British Open was a great week for me,I think I need to build on that now. I’m always trying my best out there and this week would be a good week to put in a great performance,” added the 25-year-old.

Lahiri has already enjoyed four top-10 finishes including his second Asian Tour win on home soil earlier in the year.

While he is lying in sixth place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit,the Indian knows how important the second half of the lucrative season will be in determining his final position on the rankings.

“It’s always the second half of the year that decides the fate for most of us. The guys who are looking at making the cut,the guys hoping to win the Order of Merit or getting into top-five or top-10,” said Lahiri.

“It’s a great time of the year to find form and play well. I’m just hoping I get off to a good start and gain some confidence at the beginning of the second half season and keep it going for the remaining half of the year,” added Lahiri.

Meanwhile,Bangladesh’s Siddikur,who finished as the highest-ranked Asian in equal 18th place at the Omega European Masters last year,cannot wait to ignite his title ambitions again.

