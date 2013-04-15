Anand Chulani joins Pune Warriors as Peak Performance coach

Anand Chulani,a mental conditioning expert,has joined the Indian Premier League franchise,Pune Warriors,as their Peak Performance coach.

“I am honoured to be a part of the Pune warriors. We have outstanding talent and a committed,hard working bunch of guys. I believe in the boys,in our coach and support staff. I believe,we can and will turn this around,” said Chulani,a graduate from Georgetown University with a double minor in Psychology.

Chulani,who is popularly known as ‘Energy’ Man,had worked with Kings XI Punjab for the last season of IPL and with Warriors’ all-rounder Abhishek Nayar.

Nayar,who finished as the highest run-maker in the Ranji season,had credited Chulani’s left-field methods for his success.

Pune Warriors lost their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after they failed to chase down a target of 126 runs. Their defeat in the second match was even more de-moralising after they were bundled out for just 99 runs and Kings XI Punjab chased down the target in just 12.2 overs.

Pune registered their first win of the season against Rajastan Royals.

Chulani’s main objective will be to motivate and boost confidence in the team.

“It’s very important for a player to keep himself motivated and focused,this not only boosts his confidence but also helps him to perform well under most stressful situation,” he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App