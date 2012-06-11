Al-Zawahri incites Tunisians against ruling party

Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has called on the Tunisian people to rise up against the country’s Islamist ruling party for having accepted a constitution not based on Islamic Shariah law.

In an audio recording posted on militant forums today,al-Zawahri says the leaders of the Ennahda party,a moderate Islamist group that did well in October elections and formed a new government,are violating Islam’s holy book the Quran and the Prophet Muhammed’s teachings by accepting a constitution that does not consider Shariah the sole source for legislation.

Al-Zawahri says Ennahda favors an Islam accepted by the US State Department,the EU and the sheikdoms of the Gulf,an Islam that accepts gambling clubs and nude beaches.

The 12 minute recording has the logo of al-Qaida’s media,al-Sahab.

