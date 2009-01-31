After Oz title,Yuki wants to move in the big league

The fourth Indian to win a junior Grand Slam title and the first to do it at the Australian Open,Yuki Bhambri said that he would now focus on graduating to the men’s circuit.

“Even if I wouldn’t have won it,I had already planned to focus more on men’s tournaments,playing more in the men’s circuit. I might still just play the Grand Slams,” the 16-year-old top seed,who clinched the title after beating Germany’s Alexandros-Ferdinandos Georgoudas 6-3 6-1,said after the match on Saturday.

Today’s triumph put the Delhi-lad in a long list of former Australian Open junior champions who have made it big in the men’s circuit including Andy Roddick,Marcos Baghdatis and Gael Monfils.

The debilitating heat at the Melbourne Park may have left stalwarts like Novak Djokovic exhausted but Yuki said the searing temperatures were no big deal for him.

“Being an Indian,in this way it’s kind of helpful. You can’t really get used to the heat,but you’re playing in similar conditions,” he said.

Asked how it felt to be the first Indian junior singles’ title winner in Melbourne,Yuki said he wasn’t aware of the fact when he stepped into the court today.

“Winning the Australian Open is obviously a very big achievement,regardless of being the first Indian. I mean,that’s actually news to me. But I dreamed of winning it,and it’s come true,” he said.

Yuki said he was initially nervous playing on the big courts at Melbourne Park but gradually got used to the large crowds and enjoyed the overwhelming atmosphere during the final.

