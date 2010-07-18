Afridi under fire for retiring from Test cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi came under fire for his sudden decision to retire from Test cricket after the England debacle with some former players questioning his commitment to the team.

Pakistan’s former Test captains and players,Javed Miandad,Ramiz Raja,Asif Iqbal,Aamir Sohail,Moin Khan and Iqbal Qasim – all feel Afridi let the team down with his sudden decision.

“I think his act is unpardonable. Afridi has harmed Pakistan cricket and he should be penalised for that. They are several better ways if you want to announce your retirement from Tests. Afridi’s chose the worst way. It will leave bad effects on Pakistani youngsters,” Ramiz told “The News” daily newspaper in London.

Miandad,who is also the director-general in the Pakistan Cricket Board,said he was surprised by the decision.

“I don’t know what is happening,players pick and chose what they want to play. It is not acceptable. I ask the board is this not a violation of the code of conduct to announce such a big decision without taking team management into confidence?” Miandad said.

Asif Iqbal,who is also based in London told the “Ary” news channel that after the developments of the Lord’s Test,the Pakistan Cricket Board should be renamed as the “Pakistan Confused Board.”

He said that Afridi had a right to decide whether he wanted to play Tests or not but he chose the wrong time and way to announce his decision.

“I don’t think there was ever any place in the Test squad for Afridi and in the first place he should not have been considered for the Tests. His decision at this time is not good for Pakistan cricket in the middle of a major tour at all,” Iqbal said.

Aamir Sohail also criticised Afridi for his decision insisting that the allrounder should have been clear in his mind before hand what he wanted to do.

“If today he says he is not match fit or does not have the temperament to play Test matches he should have known about this when he accepted the captaincy. The national team is not the place for experimentations. Afridi has let Pakistan cricket down,” Sohail,a former chief selector,said.

Moin Khan also was critical and noted that Afridi should have told the Board before what he wanted.

“He should have told the board when offered the captaincy that he can’t play Test matches. This is not the right way to go about things,” he said.

