4 soldiers killed in militants’ attack in North Waziristan

Pro-Taliban militants targeted a military convoy with a roadside bomb in North Waziristan tribal region of Pakistan today,killing four soldiers and injuring six more,officials said.

The bomb was triggered by remote control near a check post in Mirali town of North Waziristan Agency,a safe haven for Taliban and Al-Qaeda elements.

The convoy of about a dozen vehicles was on its way from Mirali to Bannu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province,security officials told the media.

Four soldiers were killed instantly.

Six injured soldiers were taken to a nearby hospital.

A vehicle was destroyed by the blast.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack,security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

In a separate incident,three security personnel were injured in clashes with militants in Orakzai tribal region.

Three militants were also reportedly killed in the gun battles.

