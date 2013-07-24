22 people rescued in China quake

Twenty-two people were rescued by firefighters from the rubble,two days after a strong earthquake struck northwest China’s Gansu Province that claimed at least 95 lives and left over a thousand injured.

Twenty-two survivors have been pulled out of the debris by the firefighters after a 6.6 magnitude quake rocked the remote region,local authorities said. The provincial fire department deployed 520 firefighters,70 fire trucks and five sniffer dogs to join rescue efforts after the quake jolted the border of Minxian and Zhangxian counties in the city of Dingxi,state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters have relocated 3,753 people to safety and set up 826 tents for those affected by the earthquake that had claimed at least 95 lives by Tuesday night,according to the provincial fire department. Firefighters will spare no efforts in searching for survivors in every house and village.

More than 4,000 soldiers and armed police are joining rescue efforts,the report said.

More than 360 schools have also been damaged affecting 77,000 students. While no casualties were reported in schools due to summer holidays,a total of 16,100 students will not be able to return to school as their classrooms and dormitories were damaged in Monday’s quake,Chinese Education Ministry said. More than 2.95 lakh square meters of school buildings have been affected,it said.

Teachers who are on vacation have been asked to return to help with the rescue work,the report said. The death toll in the quake is now at least 95 with injuries to 1,001,said Zhang Kebing,deputy director of the provincial civil affairs department. Local governments have relocated 2.26 lakh people.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App