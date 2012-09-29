Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
110-year-old Brit woman credits longevity to whiskey

Whiskey is the secret of long life.

Written by Agencies | London | Published: September 29, 2012 6:14:56 pm
One of the oldest women in the UK,who recently celebrated her 110th birthday,puts her longevity down to a daily glass of whiskey and quitting smoking six years ago.

And each afternoon at her care home in Hull,Dorothy Peel has a sherry.

I dont drink much at all. In the evening,I drink a small glass of ginger ale but its a bit too gassy,so I put a bit of whisky in, the Daily Express quoted her as saying.

She met husband Freddie when she was bombed out of her house during the war.

We were happy,though we didnt have any family. He died before he was 100,I was very sorry when he went, she said.

