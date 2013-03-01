1-0,Love All: From Australia,with Love

A heartening incident followed the early end of the Chennai Test. Grabbing the rare chance to practice on a fifth day track,Ravindra Jadeja padded up to negotiate Pragyan Ojha on the minefield that lay on the central square. Soon a few other players,including Harbhajan Singh and David Warner,emerged from the two dressing rooms to make the most of the opportunity. Suddenly,the impromptu session of out-of-form players from either side started to look like a study circle of slow-learners at extra classes.

Warner,after a longish wait,expressed his keenness to bat. Jadeja obliged,and surprisingly,Harbhajan didnt object. The Indian off-spinner,in fact,went a step ahead: he started bowling to the Aussie opener. As peals of laughter hit the air,it was a frame that conveyed the changing dynamics of this young Indo-Australian rivalry.

The two cricket superpowers have come a long way from the no-quarters-asked-none-given days of 2001. That famous series was to set the tone for the rest of decade. With political reasons undermining the traditional India-Pakistan rivalry,it was the India-Australia contest that filled the void. It also helped that both teams had big names with superior skills. The story of India replacing Australia on top of world cricket had intrigue,intensity and,therefore,controversies. India vs Australia was a must-see,even for neutrals.

Towards the end of the decade,a spate of high profile retirements pushed the teams into transition. The Indian Premier League-induced cordiality played the catalyst in toning down the India-Australia battles. If Steve Waughs attempt to conquer the final frontier at all costs started crickets version of an ugly street brawl that lasted a decade,going by the bonhomie of the first Test,the ongoing contest can easily be called a friendship series.

No war of words before the series,no ugly on-field exchanges,and in a rare first for a visiting skipper,not even the mildest criticism of the pitch that saw the Indian spinners taking 20 wickets.

If the flashpoint of the rivalry came in January 2008 after the infamous Monkeygate at the Sydney Test,the definitive de-escalation procedure began just a few months later,when the IPL started.

Since 2008,the mixed,multi-cultural profile of teams in the tournament has reduced on-field hostilities between cricketing rivals. It has fostered friendships that last well beyond the length of the event.

Also thanks to the IPL,the players,with time,have become receptive to the idea of playing in conditions different to what they are used to at home. With the sub-continent,partly because of its IPL riches,no longer a place to send mother-in-laws,learning to play on slow,low tracks is a wiser option than loathing the surface.

So Moises Henriques,after the experience of playing on the Chennai dustbowl,called it a challenge,rather than complaining about it. If every pitch around the world is same,cricket would become monotonous, said the 26-year-old,who after playing for Delhi Daredevils,Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2013 season. Skipper Michael Clarke,all set to lead the Pune Warriors this season in about a months time,after the Chennai loss called the Chepauk track a result-oriented pitch.

Since his arrival in the country,Clarke has been on a charm offensive. At press conferences he has answered the most inane or insensitive queries with a smile and a dash of humour. At Chepauk,he danced and indulged the fans endlessly. On the giant screen,which ran text messages from fans,they called him Vijay,the man with the fanciest footwork in the Tamil movie industry. On the field,he has been the calming influence when the contest seems on a boil. And on Test eve,his long walk across the field with Dhoni for the trophy launch,seemed more like catching up with a long-lost friend. It was a far cry from the days when keeping visiting captains waiting before the toss was an acceptable (and for some even admirable) counter-mental-disintegration ploy.

One degree of separation

In Hyderabad after his teams first training session,Shane Watson,IPLs big star who took the Royals to the title in the inaugural season,and on back of it made an international comeback,spoke of the changing nature of the rivalry. Because of IPL,we get to know each other better. There is a lot more respect and a certain calmness even in situations where sometimes in the past things have got out of hand. Now,whether you know the guy you are playing against or not,someone in your team knows him, he said.

He cites an example. I have have had little run-ins in the past with Gautam Gambhir. Brett Lee plays with him in the IPL,and Lee is one of my good friends. So I have got to understand how Gautam is away from the game,and it changed the perspective on how I actually get to react with him on the field, he says.

But before speaking on the IPL-effect,Watson gave disclaimer. I wouldnt say the intensity is gone. In the middle we were playing it hard as we always do. But there is no doubt that the IPL has made cricket,even throughout world cricket,more fair than what used to happen in the past.

Certainly,the India-Australia Test series can never be bland but a certain spice seems to be missing.

