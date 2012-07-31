Post-Pranab,Chidambaram gets GoM power

Home Minister P Chidambaram has taken a major share of the pie of the Empowered Group of Ministers and Group of Ministers after the exit of Pranab Mukherjee.

Chidambaram now heads seven out of the 15 Group of Ministers (GoM) and two Empowered Group of Ministers (EgoMs),followed by Defence Minister A K Antony who chairs three EGoMs and four GoMs.

Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar,who a fortnight ago had threatened to pull out of government contending lack of say in governance to coalition partners,has been made chairman of one EGoM and three GoMs.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has also pruned the number EGoMs from the earlier 12 to six at present. Earlier,all the EGoMs were chaired by Mukherjee.

The list of GoMs has also been brought down to 15 from the earlier 27.

The six EGoMs wound up by the government include those on the Food Security Act,National Highways Development Project,issues related to SEZs,and under-recoveries of oil marketing companies.

Antony chairs the EGoMs on gas pricing,mass rapid transit systems,and ultra mega power projects,Chidambaram heads EGoMs on telecom spectrum allocation,and reforms in the Central public sector enterprises.

Pawar has been made the chairman of the EGoM on drought.

Chidambaram has been made the head of GoMs on civil aviation,Prasar Bharati issues,amending the Competition Act,issues related to setting up a coal regulator and revision of criterion to exclude socially advanced persons from the list of OBCs.

Chidambaram continues to head the GoMs on Media and on Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Antony has been made the head of GoMs on identifying a site for the National War Memorial; to consider the reports of the Administrative Reforms Commission; on steps to tackle corruption and on issues related to the Commonwealth Games.

Pawar chairs the GoM on evolving an integrated strategy for water management; on National Pharmaceuticals Policy and on environmental and developmental issues related to coal mining.

Power Minister Sushilkumar Shinde has been made the head of the GoM on power sector issues.

Among the GoMs wound up by the government are six each chaired by Mukherjee and Chidambaram.

Some GoMs that have been wound up include on paid news,honour killings,common service centres in panchayats,backward region grant fund,IAP districts,Taj International Aviation Hub,review of fertiliser policy,and WTO-related issues.

