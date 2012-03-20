Porngate: Panel exonerates 2 former ministers,holds 1 guilty

A Karnataka Legislature Committee set up to probe the porngate episode has given the clean chit to two former ministers while recommending that another ruling BJP member be censured for watching porn clips on the mobile phone in the Assembly.

The committee headed by Srishailappa Bidarur absolved C C Patil and Krishna Palemar in its report submitted to the Assembly Speaker K G Bopaiah in a sealed cover,Legislature Secretariat sources said.

The panel,with only BJP members on it after the JD(S) and Congress boycotted,said it found adequate evidence against Lakshman Savadi,whose act of watching porn clippings on mobile was caught on camera by regional TV channels and also the CCTV of the Assembly on February 7.

The three had resigned as ministers after the scandal evoked public outrage.

The report said Patil,who was seated next to Savadi in the Assembly,only took a glimpse at the mobile and was not found watching the porn clippings.

There was also no evidence against Palemar for watching the clippings or on the allegations that the mobile phone on which the sleazy shots were stored belonged to him,the sources said.

The Committee sought details from Lok Sabha on action initiated against MPs for their acts of indicipline and found that the instance of viewing porn film was first of its kind in the country.

Bopaiah said Yes when asked whether the panel has given its report,but refused to share details.

Bopaiah had earlier stated that he would place the report in the Assembly and seek the opinion of the House on the action to be taken against those found guilty.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App