New low: Salman Khurshid threatens Arvind Kejriwal

Salman Khurshid waded into another controversy by daring Arvind Kejriwal to protest in his constituency in Farrukhabad and suggesting it would be hard to return from there,which was seen as a murder threat by the activist.

“I have been made the Law Minister and asked to work with the pen. I will work with the pen but also with blood,” he said at a closed-door function here last night whose footage was aired by some news channels.

Referring to Kejriwal’s threat to stage a protest in his home constituency from November 1,the senior Congress leader said,”Let them come and visit Farrukhabad. But let him also return from Farrukhabad.”

Kejriwal saw the comments as a death threat to him.

“Mr Salman Khurshid has threatened me. The kind of language which he has used,it does not suit the stature of the country’s Law Minister,” the activist said.

“Killing me won’t help because the country has been awakened. If one Arvind is killed,there will be another 100 Arvinds. Rather than threatening like this,it would be better that Congress sensed the anger of people and took some concrete steps against corruption,” he said.

Kejriwal has alleged that Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust,an NGO run by Khurshid and his wife Louise,was involved financial bunglings of over Rs.71 lakh,a charge dismissed by them.

Khurshid said,”They say we will ask questions and you have to give the answers. We say you hear the answers and forget about asking questions.”

Arvind Kejriwal quotes:

* Mr Salman Khurshid has threatened me. Jo bhasha unhone istemaal ki hai,wo bhasha iss desh ke kanoon mantri ko shobha nahin deti.

* Killing me won’t help. Kyonki poora desh jaag gaya hai. Ek arvind marega to 100 arvind khade honge.

* Rather than threatening like this,it wud be better that Congress sensed the anger of people and took some concrete steps against corruption

* My life is not in Salman’s hands,it is in God’s hands

* Till my mission to rid India of corruption is over no one can harm me

* I have no demands to make on politicians; I want people of India to rise against corruption and end the reign of lawlessness

Kejriwal slams Khurshid for ‘murder threat’

Kejriwal and lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the country’s Law Minister should not be using such a language against his own people.

He also appealed to people from across the country to join him and his team at Farrukhabad on November one to protest against Khurshid in connection with allegations against his NGO..

Bhushan likened Khurshid’s behaviour to that of a “mafia don” and wondered why the country should have such a Law Minister.

“He has spoken such a language against people of his country. He has behaved like a mafia don,” he said.

Cong downplays Khurshid’s remarks

Congress today downplayed Law Minister Salman Khurshid’s remarks daring Arvind Kejriwal to stage a protest in his constituency Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and return from the area,which was interpreted by the activist as a murder threat.

Party spokesperson Rashid Alvi at the same said Kejriwal should go to the police station to file a complaint if he feels he has been threatened.

“How can any one stop him from taking the course of law? But we are sure he will not take this course because he is only interested in cheap publicity,” Alvi said taking a dig at Kejriwal.

He said he is not aware of the details of what Khurshid had said but added “Khurshid is also political person apart being Law Minister. He must have meant to ask that how will Kejriwal come to Farrukhabad and go back from there”.

To repeated questions on the issue,he said “we will see what he has said then will get back to you”.

Party general secretary Digvijay Singh,who is in-charge of AICC affairs of Uttar Pradesh,also declined a comment on the issue saying “I don’t know what he has said”.

There,is,however,a view in the party that such a comment by Khurshid was unwarranted.

