Murder-accused husband of MLA visits House, BJP slams Congress

The BJP accused the ruling Congress of protecting a criminal in a bid to save its government in the state after an MLA’s husband, who is an accused in a murder case, was seen on Assembly premises on Friday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai’s husband Govind Singh is an accused in the case of the murder of Congress leader from Hata, Devendra Chourasia, on March 15 this year.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the law and order situation in the state has worsened to such an extent that even in a secure place like the Vidhan Sabha, a murder accused has easy access.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Govind’s head and yet he roamed about freely at the Assembly premises where the home minister and senior police officers were present, he added.

The BJP alleged that Govind Singh has not been arrested because his wife supports the government. Police said that the cash reward on his head has been revoked. They said he is one of the accused in the case and the investigation is on.