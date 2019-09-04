Maharashtra govt, Emaar sign MoU

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Eagle Hills Investment LLC, a sister concern of Emaar Properties PJSC.

Eagle Hills Investment LLC is planning to establish a high tech food city, mega food city, logistics/warehousing hub and a fruits/vegetables hub in the state. The company will invest around Rs 9,500 crore in the state generating employment of close to 6 lakh. Company officials signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Minister of State for Industries Atul Save, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhushan Gagrani, Secretary (Industries) Harshadeep Kamble and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Anbalagan.

The company was represented by Hadi Badri, CEO, Emaar International and Managing Director, Emaar India; Gaurav Wadhwa, India Head, UAE India Food Security Project, and Gopal Sarma, Advisor to UAE India Food Security Project.