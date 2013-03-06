Threat to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir: Govt

Terrorists have issued a threat to Kashmiri pandits asking them to leave Kashmir,Government today said.

Minister of State for Home R P N Singh replied with a ‘yes’ to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether terrorists have issued a threat to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir.

“As per report received from the state government of Jammu and Kashmir,a threatening letter/poster to leave Kashmir within a week was received through post by Secretary,Pandit Colony Sheikhpora,Budgam. The post,however,did not have any evidence or proof of its origin from any of the militant organisations.

“In this connection an FIR no 225/2012 under section 13 ULA Act 120-B RPC has been registered. Adequate security arrangements are in place in and around the migrant colonies to ensure safety of the Kashmiri Pandits,” Singh said in the written reply in the Upper House.

There are approximately 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

