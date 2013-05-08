No deal between India and China to end stand off in Ladakh: Salman Khurshid

External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid today said there was no deal between India and China for ending the 21-day stand-off between the armies of the two countries in Ladakh.

No deals in international levels… we do not do deals at this level, he said when asked if India and China had cut a deal to end the stand-off.

Reports have suggested that it was only after India agreed to dismantle its positions in Chumar area in Ladakh that the Chinese side agreed to withdraw its troops from Depsang valley in Daulat Beg oldi sector there.

Asked about his visit to China starting May 9,Khurshid said,We will talk about the future and our leadership is committed towards that and the great things India and China can and must do together.

The visit was under cloud until the two sides reached the agreement to end the standoff.

The Chinese incursion issue is expected to figure in Khurshid’s talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as well as Premier Li Keqiang when he calls on them.

Besides the border incident,the focus of Khurshid’s talks will be to finalise the programme of Li’s visit to India during which he would be visiting both New Delhi and Mumbai.

The new Chinese Premier chose India as his first stop during his maiden foreign trip to strike a friendly chord with the Indian public and leaders.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App