From the Centre,a number of moves that keep Nitish happy

The transfer of Governor Debananda Konwar out of Bihar marks more than the end of a tussle between the state government and Raj Bhavan. It also extends a series of moves indicative of changing equations between the UPA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,or at least an effort to change them ahead of the 2014 elections.

The relations had appeared strained for six-and-a-half years. The first sign of change came last July,when the Centre announced that a Central University of Bihar would come up in Motihari as well as Gaya. The Centre and Bihar had so far been arguing over the suitability of the former location.

Finance Minister P Chidambaram followed this up in his budget speech,saying the Centre has agreed in principle to review the criteria to grant special category status to states. It is a status Nitish Kumar has been demanding for five years. At public meetings last year,he had stumped the BJP,his alliance partner,by saying the JD-U will support whichever alliance grants Bihar special category status.

And Nitish recently issued a press release thanking the Prime Minister for reportedly tweeting that Bihar has been recording the fastest growth (10.9 per cent),better than Gujarats 9.3. Gujarat is central to Nitishs scheme of things; the JD-Us reservations about Narendra Modi as prime ministerial candidate are well known.

Besides,Nitish had also supported UPA candidate Pranab Mukherjee for President,against the stand of the NDA.

Govt and governor

The confrontation involved two primary issues  the way recruitment is made to universities,and the governors decision to appoint vice-chancellors without consulting the government. University recruitment remains stuck for a decade,starting long before Konwar took over as governor. And the appointment of VCs led to a showdown that reached court.

Higher education had come to a standstill, said a senior JD-U leader. The vice-chancellor appointments have reached the Supreme Court. Important bills that can bring about reforms in education have been pending with Raj Bhavan for three years.

Under Bihars laws for appointment of vice-chancellors and to other key posts,the governor is to prepare a panel and consult the government. In practice,the government would select and send the panel to Raj Bhavan. After he took over in June 2009,Konwar,himself a lawyer,decided to go by the law. In April 2010,he appointed VCs for Magadh University and Veer Kuer Singh University.

The government seized the twos financial powers. In 2011,the Patna High Court declared the appointments void. In 2012,the two VCs moved the Supreme Court,which sent the matter back to the high court. Last December,the high court quashed the appointment of six VCs and four pro-VCs.

In the assembly recently,HRD Minister P K Shahi said the government had never been consulted and added that four of the eight VCs were facing vigilance inquiries. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked if the state governments duty is only to give grants and not bother about scams and irregularities. Konwar maintained that the governor,as chancellor,is the supreme authority in matters of appointment and the government must not interfere in that.

For recruitment to various posts,the existing provision is for a seven-member committee for each university,one that includes the governor. The government wants a service commission (a provision that existed earlier) but the governor never cleared the bill seeking to restore it. Raj Bhavan sources say he rejected the bill outright,taking it as a move to infringe upon the powers of Raj Bhavan. The HRD department,however,calls it pending.

Bihars 10 universities and the 250 colleges under them are together 5,500 teachers short. The last time the government advertised posts was in 1997; the last appointments were made in 2003.

Central university

Until last summer,the Centre had insisted on the Central University of Bihar being set up in Gaya because of its air links. Nitish had been pointing out that Gaya already has two universities and pressed for Motihari,which is in East Champaran,associated with Mahatma Gandhis struggle and yet backward. A central committee had visited Motihari and rejected it.

On July 14,then HRD minister Kapil Sibal announced there would be a CUB in each location. It came as a surprise since Parliament had approved only one central university for Bihar under a 2007 Act for 14 such universities.

So fixated was Nitish on Motihari that in 2010,ahead of the assembly elections,he promised to name the university there after Mahatma Gandhi. This was after the Centre had already named it Central University of Bihar; it would need an amendment by Parliament to change the name.

Special category

In a long battle over such a status,the Centre had formed an inter-ministerial group that concluded Bihar did not have a case for it. Nitish has now lauded Chidambaram for the commitment in principle to review the criteria.

The JD-U will hold an Adhikar Rally in Delhi on March 17 to reiterate the demand. The rally has become more significant, Nitish says. The Centre has agreed in principle. Things look like getting better from here.

The planning and development department had madea presentation that showed Bihar with a per capita income at a fraction of the national figure,just over one per cent of the countrys industries,and a sixth of the national per capita electricity consumption. Compared to the 11 states already enjoying special category status,Bihar claims to have a higher concentration of people below the poverty line.

PENDING WITH RAJ BHAVAN

Bihar State University (Amendment) Bill,2010. For decentralisation of chancellors powers in appointment of VCs and teachers

Patna University (Amendment) Bill,2010. For greater role to government in appointment of the VC and teachers

Bihar State University Service Commission Bill,2011. Commission for recruitment to replace selection panels,in which the governor is among the members

Bihar University Tribunal Bill,2011. Proposes to set up tribunal and reduce court cases relating to university matters

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App