scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news

Five naxals held from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh

Five naxals who allegedly participated in the killing of four police officers after their abduction in 2015 were detained at two points in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

By: PTI | Bijapur |
March 22, 2021 10:15:55 pm
chhattisgarh naxals, bijapur, chahatiisgarh naxal operations, Chhattisgarh police, Indian expressSeparate District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams participated in this arrest operation on Sunday.(Representational/ File Photo)

Five naxals, one them allegedly involved in the killing of four policemen after abducting them in 2015, have been arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Monday. While four ultras, including a woman, were held near NH-63 under Nelasnar police station area, another cadre was arrested near Chinger village under Kutru police station limits, a police official said.

Separate teams of District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were involved in these operations to arrest Naxals
on Sunday.

Those arrested from Nelasnar were identified as Moturam Atami (25), Shankar Istami (22), Aayturam Kovasi (22) and Tulsi Poyami (19), the official said, adding that an IED and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession. Another Naxal, Badru Miccha (30), was allegedly involved in abducting and killing four assistant constables in July 2015, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement