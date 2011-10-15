As heat rises,a political ceasefire? Anna calls off UP yatra till winter session

It is showcased as an apolitical, in fact,an anti-political coalition of the urban and the rural,the liberal and the conservative. But just as Team Annas members have begun to test political waters,be it in Hisar or on Gujarat or now Kashmir,their coalition is under increasing strain.

So it wasnt a surprise that between the lines of todays hurriedly called press conferences,first by Hazare,then by Arvind Kejriwal,there was a key climb-down message: Anna Hazare was calling off his proposed Uttar Pradesh yatra until the winter session of Parliament.

Other members of Team Anna would,however,visit the state  from October 17 to 22  without him to mobilise support in favour of the Jan Lokpal Bill,said Arvind Kejriwal.

Sources said that after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had written to Hazare that the governments focus was not just on the Lokpal Bill but also on electoral and land reforms,Union Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh is learnt to have called up Hazare on Wednesday requesting him to put off his UP yatra.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was said to have impressed upon Hazare that the prime minister was working on the Bill on a daily basis and if he still went ahead with the UP yatra,it would create confusion in the minds of your supporters.

That Hazare has relented  as of now  is an indication of a growing realisation within Team Anna that it has to be cautious when it comes to political posturing.

Bhushans views on Kashmir are at odds with the mainstream urban,flag-waving,middle-class-friendly portrayal of the campaign so far. No wonder then that Kiran Bedi  who with Kejriwal has shared the stage with anti-reservation platforms  tweeted that the sole coming together of the team was for the JLPB (the Jan Lokpal Bill),and nothing else. Her message was clear: dont dwell on what divides us.

Two crucial members of the team,though,took a more nuanced position. Prashant Bhushans father Shanti Bhushan said he agreed with his sons views.

No power or no Army in the world can keep people under their thumb by force. We can only convince the people in Kashmir to stay on as an integral part of India. They keep chanting azadi,azadi,and we cant keep saying we wont give it. We have to say,okay,go take azadi,and then,after a cooling-off period,they have to realise that it is in their interest to stay with India,a prosperous and progressive country.

Bhushan said his son had made it clear these were his personal views. Now Anna is a former armyman who has fought a war against Pakistan,how can he say something counter to the Armys view? Now,history will judge which view is better,this one or the one in which the people of Kashmir are given a choice.

Speaking from Bangalore,Justice Santosh Hegde condemned the attack on Prashant Bhushan but did not comment on his statement. Anna rang me this morning and said the team should maintain it is a personal view of Prashant and not our view as a team, he said.

Asked to justify this difference when the team was intervening in politics,he said: I may have political views but may not be aligned with a political party. If asked to choose who to vote for,I will not pick party A,B,C or D but focus on the representative…The state of the BJP in Karnataka is such that we have a group of rich people who have earned money through illegal means and then bought up the party. I have personal relations with L K Advani but it doesnt mean I have a political arrangement with him.

