Aggressive Arvind Kejriwal taunts Salman Khurshid,says ‘your threat is hollow’

Taking the battle to Salman Khurshid’s home turf,Arvind Kejriwal today held a rally in this Lok Sabha constituency and asked the voters here not to reelect him for alleged financial irregularities in the trust headed by the Exteral Affairs Minister.

Arriving nearly four hours late at the rally venue which witnessed scuffles since the morning between Kejriwal supporters and Congressmen since morning,the activist presented some able-bodied people whom he claimed were listed as physically-challenged beneficiaries by the NGO run by the Union Minister and his wife Louise.

“Salman Khurshid had told me you will go to Farukkhabad but how will you comeback? I want to tell him that I am here and will return safely in a few hours,” Kejriwal said to the cheers of his supporters.

Kejriwal said he had accepted Khurshid’s challenge by coming here and addressing the rally despite his “warning” not to do so.

Following Kejriwal’s threat to stage a protest in his home constituency from November 1,Khurshid had said that “let them come and visit Farukkhabad. But let him also return from Farrukhabad.” Kejriwal had interpreted the comments as a threat to him.

The activist said “since the demand for dismissal of Khurshid has not been met,I have come to his masters (electorate) here and appeal to them not to vote elect him again as MP”,Kejriwal said and asked whether they would forget it as there still remained two years for general elections.

Kejriwal had announced holding the rally after alleging that Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust,the NGO run by Khurshid and Louise,was involved financial bunglings while implemeting schemes meant for welfare of physically-challenged people.

Referring to his march along with a group of physically-challenged people on October 12 in New Delhi,Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for not meeting the group.

“We had tried to meet the PM but police stopped us on ground of security…he (PM) is scared of 60 physically-challenged people. He should resign. I feel pain that this country is being run by such a PM,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal referred to Uttar Pradesh government’s report of June 12,2012 and alleged that “of the 14 districts,forged signatures were used in 10 to 11 for withdrawing money and now only lodging of FIR”.

Terming the misuse of funds meant for the welfare of the handicapped as the worst form of corruption,he suggested a handicapped be fielded from here against Khurshid.

“I have come here to tell you that please do not elect him again. Money meant for welfare of handicapped people has been stolen. There cannot be a more shameful act than this. We have been fighting against corruption for years but never came across this kind of graft.

“Please field a physically-challenged person against Khurshid and ensure his win”,he said.

The IAC activist also did not spare UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav who had earlier stated that an inquiry was on into Khurshid’s NGO.

“It’s like Alibaba and 40 thieves … all of them Mulayam Singh Yadav,Salman Khurshid,Chidambaram are one… Yadav has a case against him in the apex court.. Akhilesh would save Salman and the Centre would save Mulayam Singh”,he charged.

Kejriwal claimed a report by the local administration found “gross irregularities” committed by the NGO in implementing welfare schemes for physically-chalenged people.

“There was a probe here..It proves wrongdoing by Khurshid….In the report,officials in Mainpuri said the signature of the district welfare officer in the test check report on beneficiaries was forged,” he alleged.

“When I had raised the issue,he threatened me… He said ‘I have been made the Law Minister and asked to work with the pen. I will work with the pen but also with blood'”,he said.

Kejriwal asked why Congress President Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Rahul Gandhi were “silent” on “expose” relating to Khurshid,Robert Vadra’s land dealings and Mukesh Ambani.

He said his fight to expose corruption of politicians and remove the fear from the minds of the common people would continue till 2014 as the meaning of politics is not corruption but to serve the people.

Kejriwal said he would continue to make expose against graft till there is a change in the system and would next focus on how the rates of power and water have seen an “unprecedented” hike.

Making a mention of protests by Congressmen earlier in the day,he said “I was shown black flags at different places by about altogether 20-25 people .. how can he (Khurshid) win from Farrukhabad with the support of only 20 to 25”?

Post-Salman Khurshid ‘threat’ to Kejriwal,cops on toes in Farukkhabad

Security has been stepped up in Farukkhabad on Thursday in view of protests planned by Arvind Kejriwal and his associated against alleged irregularities by the trust run by Union Minister Salman Khurshid and his wife.

Congress workers have also announced to lodge their protest against Kejriwal in a democratic manner,sources said.

Police said security has been tightened in the area in the wake of the protests planned by India Against Corruption and Congress workers.

Khurshid had dared Kejriwal to stage a protest in his constituency and had said “let him also return from Farrukhabad”.

Meanwhile,a force of 1400 farmers armed with lathis has been constituted by the Bharatiya Kisan Union for Kejriwal’s security.

IAC activist Kumar Vishwas,who is accompanying Arvind Kejriwal to hold a rally against External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and the alleged financial irregularities by his Zakir Hussain Trust,on Thursday said the people of Farrukhabad are eager to have a ”clear plus and minus” with their elected representative.

Farrukhabad is the parliamentary constituency of Salman Khurshid,who is facing allegations of irregularities in the Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust run by him and wife Louise Fernandes.

“People of Farrukhabad are very eager to have a clear plus and minus with their elected representative Salman Khurshid. They want explanation from Khurshid and his wife about their ill-deeds,” said Vishwas.

Meanwhile,Kejriwal said that he would appeal to the people to defeat Khurshid in the 2014 elections.

“Today,we are going to meet the people in Farrukhabad as they were the ones who elected Salman Khurshid. We would appeal the public to dismiss Salman Khurshid in the 2014 elections,as the Prime Minister has failed to do so,” said Kejriwal.

“And instead of Salman Khurshid,a specially abled candidate must contest and win the election from Farrukhabad. Specially-abled people from across Uttar Pradesh,who have been cheated,will join us in our movement,” he added.

