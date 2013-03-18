Swiss gangrape case: Woman to stay in India to help ID rape accused

The Swiss national,who was gang -raped in Madhya Pradesh last week,along with her husband has said they will continue to stay in the country for the moment while expressing readiness to fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation and identification process.

“The Embassy confirms that the victims reached New Delhi in the early hours of March 17,2013. They were provided medical assistance on their arrival and are currently recovering.

“While speaking to Ambassador Linus von Castelmur the couple expressed their readiness to fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation and identification process. They will continue to stay in India for the moment,” a Swiss embassy release said here.

The Embassy also thanked the Madhya Pradesh police for its cooperation.

The Swiss tourist,on a cycling trip along with her husband in Madhya Pradesh,was allegedly gang-raped at a forest area in Datia district,on the night of March 15.

A 12-bore gun was seized from the six accused,arrested in the Swiss woman’s gangrape case,police said today. The accused would be produced in the court later in the day.

Last night police produced five of them before the media-persons,and also displayed a laptop,laptop-charger,mobile phone and Rs 5,500 cash,looted by the accused from the Swiss woman and her husband.

Police have also recovered a 12-bore gun from their possession. The sixth accused was nabbed later and now police will seek their remand from the court. All of them are in the age group of 19-25.

The Swiss couple,after their return here from Delhi,would be asked to identify the accused,police added. The arrested men were identified as Baba,Bhutha,Rampro,Gaza alias Brajesh,Vishnu Kanjar and Nitin Kanjar. The Swiss couple — on India tour — was cycling through Datia district,when the 39-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven to eight men at a forested area at Jhadia village,eight km from Datia town,on the night of March 15.

