Delhi gangrape: Juvenile court frames rape,murder charges against minor

The juvenile justice board on Thursday ordered framing of gangrape and murder charges against the minor accused of brutally raping along with five adults a 23-year-old girl in a moving bus here on December 16.

The assaulted victim,who was shifted to a Singapore hospital for treatment,had succumbed to her injuries on December 29.

Finding prima facie evidence against the 17-year-old juvenile,Principal Magistrate Geetanjali Goel ordered framing of charges under various provisions of the IPC dealing with gangrape,murder,kidnapping,unnatural offences,attempt to murder,dacoity,destruction of evidence and conspiracy.

The Board has now fixed the case on March 6 for recording of evidence.

The charges of robbery,wrongful confinement and destruction of evidence have also been framed against the juvenile in another case of robbing a vegetable seller prior who had boarded the bus on the fateful night before the gangrape victim and her friend allegedly became the prey of the minor and his five adult co-accused.

The panel will commence recording of evidence in the robbery case from March 12 against the juvenile.

In both the cases,the minor claimed innocence and opted to contest the charges framed by the juvenile justice board.

Earlier,the police had in its PIR (police investigation report,which is equivalent to charge sheet) filed before the JJB slapped charges of gangrape,murder,unnatural sex,dacoity,criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence among other offences under the Indian Penal Code against the minor.

Similar charges have been framed against the other five adult accused in the case,proceedings in which are being conducted in-camera at a special fast track court here.

The gangrape victim had died on December 29,2012 in a Singapore hospital as a result of the grievous injuries she had suffered when she was brutally raped and assaulted by the six accused,after she and her male friend boarded the bus on December 16 night.

