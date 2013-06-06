CBI questions Suresh Kalmadi in over Rs 70 cr CWG contracts

Former CWG Organising Committee chief Suresh Kalmadi was today questioned by CBI for alleged irregularities in over Rs 70 crore contracts given to a Mauritius-based company for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The Lok Sabha MP from Pune was questioned for about three hours during which he was asked various details related to the controversial contracts,official sources said.

He was also asked about reasons behind selecting the firm for executing contracts for the mega sporting event held from October 3-14,2010,they said.

The firm–Event Knowledge System (EKS)–was allegedly given three contracts worth over Rs 70 crore by the committee for giving consultancy on issues like venue development and management,games workforce planning and project management services.

The contracts have come under the scanner of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-appointed High level Committee headed by former CAG V K Shunglu for alleged wrongdoings.

The Shunglu Committee,which went into the alleged irregularities in the Games,had said the entire contract given to EKS was a “mockery” of Quality Based Selection.

On the basis of Committee’s findings,the Prime Minister’s Office had recommended a probe by Enforcement Directorate and CBI against EKS.

The CBI had registered the case last year naming Kalmadi and other senior officials of the Games Organising Committee,the sources said.

Kalmadi is also facing other alleged corruption cases in the conduct of Commonwealth Games being investigated by the CBI.

