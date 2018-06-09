BJP workers’ death: SC junks plea for CBI probe

The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking urgent hearing of the alleged murder case of two BJP activists in West Bengal’s Purulia district. A bench of Justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan told the petitioners to approach the Calcutta High Court with their plea.

The petition was filed by families of the activists and sought a CBI investigation into the deaths. Trilochan Mahto and Dulal Kumar were found dead in Balarampur block on May 30 and June 2, respectively.

