Bihar: Another half-burnt body found, Rabri Devi calls govt ‘insensitive’

Former Bihar chief minister and leader of Opposition in Bihar legislative council Rabri Devi hit out at the Nitish Kumar government for “insensitivity and taking incidences of gruesome killings as being the normal order of the day”. Former Bihar chief minister and leader of Opposition in Bihar legislative council Rabri Devi hit out at the Nitish Kumar government for “insensitivity and taking incidences of gruesome killings as being the normal order of the day”.

A day after the partially-burnt body of a girl was found in Buxar, another half-burnt body of a girl was found in Samastipur on Wednesday. The victims have not been identified in both cases.

Police said the body of the was found in a tobacco field village. The in-charge of the police station that the village comes under said: “The victim looks to be newly-married through her attire. We have sent the body for post-mortem. She has not been identified so far.”

While she did not refer to specific crimes, she said: “Heart-rending incidents look normal under this immoral and insensitive government. We are surprised and shocked that people in the government don’t respond to incidences of gruesome crime.”

