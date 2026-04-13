Yellow alert sounded in Mumbai; IMD forecasts hot and humid conditions

Mumbai is slated to witness a spike in temperatures between Wednesday (April 16) and Thursday (April 17), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert of hot and humid conditions. According to the weather bureau, maximum temperatures are forecast to cross highs of 35 degrees, starting Wednesday.
On Monday, the city’s Santacruz observatory logged maximum temperatures of 35 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees above the normal, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 33.7 degrees on the mercury scales, during the same period. The city sweltered owing to high humidity levels, with the heat index surpassing 38 degrees across several pockets of the region.
Heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in along with the air temperature.
Indicating no respite from the heat in the upcoming days, the weather bureau has stated the possibility of hot and humid conditions across the Konkan region. While Mumbai along with other Konkan districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg have been placed under a yellow alert between Wednesday and Thursday, a yellow alert has been sounded in the neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad, starting Tuesday.
According to the forecast, Mumbai may experience highs upto 35 degrees while temperatures in Thane may hover over 36 degrees during the same period.
Meteorologists have attributed the incoming spike in temperatures to an anticyclone circulation, which may lead to an influx of dry northerly winds.
However, the IMD has issued no heatwave alerts for now. A heatwave, in coastal regions like Mumbai, is typically sounded when maximum temperatures surpass 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal consistently.
Mumbai is prone to witnessing heatwaves, interspersed with brief periods of respite, during April. Historical records procured from the IMD show that the city’s warmest April day has been recorded in 1952 when maximum temperatures touched 42.2 degrees on April 14.