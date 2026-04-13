Yellow alert sounded in Mumbai; IMD forecasts hot and humid conditions

According to the forecast, Mumbai may experience highs upto 35 degrees while temperatures in Thane may hover over 36 degrees during the same period. (File Photo/generated using AI)

Mumbai is slated to witness a spike in temperatures between Wednesday (April 16) and Thursday (April 17), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert of hot and humid conditions. According to the weather bureau, maximum temperatures are forecast to cross highs of 35 degrees, starting Wednesday.

On Monday, the city’s Santacruz observatory logged maximum temperatures of 35 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees above the normal, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 33.7 degrees on the mercury scales, during the same period. The city sweltered owing to high humidity levels, with the heat index surpassing 38 degrees across several pockets of the region.

Heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in along with the air temperature.