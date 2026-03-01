Iran conflict fallout hits young athletes: 14 member Icestock team turns back from Mumbai, misses European Championship

The ripple effects of the escalating conflict in the Gulf have begun to touch lives far beyond the region’s borders, with 14 young Indian icestock players forced to abandon their long awaited trip to Germany after their flights were cancelled amid airspace disruptions.

The team, aged between 13 and 20, had been selected to represent India at the European Youth Championships in Inzell, Germany, scheduled from March 3 to 7. After two years of training and qualifying rounds, the players arrived in Mumbai from Nagpur on Sunday morning, hoping to board a 1.30 pm flight to Abu Dhabi and onward to Munich. Instead, they found their plans unravelled.

“From Nagpur, we landed in Mumbai on Sunday morning for our flight to Abu Dhabi and then Munich,” said Anshul Somani, father of a 13 year old participant. “We had an inkling we might be returning, but we still had hope. The airline informed us that rescheduling is not possible before the 5th. We have no choice but to go back.”

The championship requires teams to arrive a day early to practice on ice, something the players rarely experience in India where the sport is mostly practised on cement. A delayed departure on March 5 would mean reaching Germany only by March 6, effectively missing the competition.

“If they fly on the 5th, they will only reach by the 6th, in time for the closing ceremony. It will be too late,” said Dr Sheetal Awhad, mother of a 14 year old player and a former team doctor. “The children have put in two years of effort and given up a lot.”

Icestock, a European winter sport similar to curling, involves throwing a stock across ice to reach the farthest possible distance or a target. The sport is not officially recognised in India, meaning parents and organisers bear the cost of equipment, travel and access to ice rinks.

“Multiple district, zone and national tournaments were held over two years to select this batch of 14,” Awhad said, noting that this was the 61st edition of the youth championship. Several players had also arranged to miss school examinations for the tournament.

On Sunday, after briefly gathering at the airport and learning their onward flight had been cancelled, the families dispersed to arrange return journeys to Nagpur.

“It is war, and there are people suffering in ways far worse than us,” Awhad said. “This is a huge disappointment for our children, but our hearts go out to those stuck in unsafe situations. We pray that peace is restored soon.”

Flight cancellations at Mumbai airport on Sunday also left hundreds of other passengers stranded.

With airlines suspending or rerouting services through the region, migrant workers and pilgrims were among the worst affected. Many had already travelled long distances to board flights to West Asia when they were informed of cancellations.

According to airport officials, at least 57 flights were cancelled by Saturday evening as carriers adjusted schedules following airspace restrictions over parts of the Gulf. International aviation trackers reported that airlines were avoiding flight corridors over Iran, Iraq and neighbouring regions, forcing longer diversions or complete cancellations.

At Mumbai airport, groups of workers bound for Gulf countries waited through the day, uncertain whether to return home or continue waiting for updates. Several had arrived after multi day train journeys from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.

“All we are being told is to wait half an hour more, one hour more,” said Krishna, 40, who was scheduled to fly to Dubai for work as a welder. “Going back home is not easy. It would be a three day journey in an unreserved compartment. And if flights resume, we will be asked to come back immediately.”

Many stranded workers repeatedly tried contacting agents and employers but said they received little clarity, with offices shut on Sunday.

Some passengers were fasting for Ramadan and had to leave the airport premises to find affordable food options. Others worried about the mounting costs of staying in the city as uncertainty over flight resumptions continued.

Mohamed Mehtab Alam, who had travelled from Bihar to fly to Kuwait for work, described the situation as frustrating.

“The only thing we can do is wait,” he said.

Without employer support for accommodation, several workers were forced to check into low cost dormitories near the airport.

Santosh Prasad, who arrived two nights earlier, said he paid ₹500 for a 12 hour stay in a shared dormitory. “Even that will add up if flights do not resume soon,” he said.

The disruptions also affected around 40 pilgrims from Lucknow travelling to Jeddah for Umrah. Their flight was cancelled after their planned route through the Gulf was suspended.