We have offered waivers and additional storage to ease exporters’ burden: JNPA Chairman

Disruptions in vessel schedules amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have left thousands of export containers stranded at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, prompting authorities to introduce emergency relief measures for exporters. JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal in an interview with Manish Kumar Pathak said the port has stepped up coordination with shipping lines, customs authorities and trade bodies, while offering waivers on charges and additional storage space to manage the disruption.

Q1. How many export containers at JNPA have been affected or delayed because of the disruption in shipping routes to the Gulf region?

Since the onset of the crisis around February 28, about 3,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of export cargo have been stranded at the port, of which around 1,000 TEUs comprise perishable goods. At the same time, new export containers for the Middle East continue to arrive and are being cleared through available sailings or routed to alternative ports.

JNPA has also received around 5,000 TEUs of transshipment cargo. A key facilitation measure introduced by Customs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House allows Back to Town (BTT) movement of export cargo, enabling exporters to retrieve and redirect consignments if needed. The situation at the port has since shown steady improvement.