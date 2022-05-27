scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Veteran film producer falls prey to cyber fraud, Rs 3.82 lakh stolen

The complaint was filed with the Amboli police by a producer, whose office falls in the jurisdiction of Amboli police. On February 9 this year, the fraudster transferred Rs 3.82 lakh in five transactions.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 27, 2022 1:56:41 pm
An FIR was registered in the case at the Amboli police station on May 25. (Representational image)

A 66-year-old veteran film producer from Mumbai recently fell prey to a cyber crime, where a fraudster managed to leak his credit card details and transfer Rs 3.82 lakh from his bank account. An FIR was registered in the case at the Amboli police station on May 25.

The complaint was filed with the Amboli police by a producer, whose office falls in the jurisdiction of Amboli police. On February 9 this year, the fraudster transferred Rs 3.82 lakh in five transactions. The money went into the account of a company based in Gurgaon, Haryana.

In the month of March, the producer realised money had been withdrawn from his bank account. He took up the issue with his bank and later gave a written complaint to the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 C of the Information Technology Act.

“As per the complaint, he did not receive any fraudulent phone call or share his One Time Password (OTP) with anyone. We suspect his card data may have got leaked while using it,” said a police official.

