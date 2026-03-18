US tariffs hit seafood exports; Maharashtra plans relief, domestic push

HIGHER US tariffs have hit seafood exports, particularly shrimp, prompting the state to plan relief measures and shift focus towards the domestic market, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane told the Assembly on Wednesday.
In a written reply to MLA Babaji Kale, Rane cited data from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) showing that increased US import duties have dented exports. Shrimp has been the worst affected.
Rane said talks on tariffs are part of ongoing India-US trade negotiations handled by the Centre, but the state is taking steps to cushion fishermen from losses. “Steps have been taken to support fishermen in view of possible losses due to higher US tariffs,” he said.
The government is now focusing on strengthening domestic consumption and improving market access to reduce dependence on exports. Meetings with exporters and experts, along with workshops involving institutions such as ICAR-CIFE, CIBA and MPEDA, have been held to assess the impact and suggest measures.
The state has also approved the Chief Minister’s Fisheries Scheme in March 2026 to support both inland and marine sectors. Additionally, GST on fishing equipment has been reduced from 18% to 5%, Rane said.
Data from the state economic survey shows fish production rose to 7.3 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25 from 7 lakh MT the previous year, but exports fell to 2.2 lakh MT from 2.5 lakh MT.
Experts said exports saw a sharp dip between August and November 2025, when US tariffs surged to as high as 50–60%, significantly impacting shipments.