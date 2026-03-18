US tariffs hit seafood exports; Maharashtra plans relief, domestic push

Rane said talks on tariffs are part of ongoing India-US trade negotiations handled by the Centre, but the state is taking steps to cushion fishermen from losses. (File Photo)

HIGHER US tariffs have hit seafood exports, particularly shrimp, prompting the state to plan relief measures and shift focus towards the domestic market, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane told the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to MLA Babaji Kale, Rane cited data from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) showing that increased US import duties have dented exports. Shrimp has been the worst affected.

Rane said talks on tariffs are part of ongoing India-US trade negotiations handled by the Centre, but the state is taking steps to cushion fishermen from losses. “Steps have been taken to support fishermen in view of possible losses due to higher US tariffs,” he said.