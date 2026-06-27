Uddhav: Shah behind defections, move aimed at stopping Fadnavis’s rise

Days after six of nine Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) switched to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday alleged that Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was behind the defections and claimed the move was aimed at preventing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from emerging as a future contender for the Prime Minister’s post.

Addressing party workers in Hingoli, represented by rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Thackeray said the defections were not part of the much-discussed “Operation Tiger” but what he described as “Operation Devendra”

Thackeray suggested the defections reflected preparations for competing power centres within BJP’s future leadership structure, with Shinde being used to consolidate a bloc politically aligned with Amit Shah.

“This is not Operation Tiger. In fact, I suspect this is Operation Devendra. There is a possibility that in the near future Devendra Fadnavis can be in the race of becoming Prime Minister and therefore moves have started from now itself to cut his wings. Ensure that no Marathi manoos reaches Delhi and keep him busy in Maharashtra only. That is why Amit Shah poached Shiv Sena MPs and sent them to Eknath Shinde,” Thackeray said.

In remarks indicating what he claimed were emerging factions within BJP’s future power structure, Thackeray questioned why the rebel MPs were routed through Shinde instead of joining BJP directly.

He added, “This is not my allegation, this is what I believe. Elections are not near. Then why were MPs broken away now? If BJP wanted them, they could have taken them directly. Instead, they were shifted to Eknath Shinde. That itself raises questions.”

Thackeray claimed the move was aimed at creating a future bloc of MPs loyal to Amit Shah.

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“Suppose tomorrow the question comes about who will become Prime Minister and whom these MPs will support? All of them will vote for Amit Shah. This arrangement is being created for the future. That is why Shiv Sena is being broken,” he said.

Launching a fresh attack on Shinde, Thackeray said, the Deputy Chief Minister was being used only as a temporary political arrangement.

“Write this down. Eknath Shinde’s future is zero. Once their work is over, they will throw him into the dustbin,” Uddhav alleged.

Questioning the rebel MPs’ justification for switching sides, Thackeray said, “They say they left for development. Will farmer suicides stop because of this? Will farmers get complete loan waiver? Will crop insurance reach farmers? Will these MPs stand before Narendra Modi and question him? They had that courage when they were in Shiv Sena. Now they have become slaves.”

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Seeking to rebuild the organisation after the rebellion, Thackeray appealed to party workers who had become inactive after the latest split.

Saturday’s Hingoli rally was the third stop in Thackeray’s outreach campaign after six Sena (UBT) MPs , including Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh , joined Shinde’s party earlier this week, reducing the party’s Lok Sabha strength from nine MPs to three and marking the biggest setback for Thackeray since the 2022 split in the undivided Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, referring to the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donations made to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of betraying Hindu devotees and said the party had no moral right to speak about Hindutva.

“Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We do not accept your Hindutva of looting temples. Money from Ram Mandir donation boxes is being stolen, silver bricks donated there have gone missing and we still do not know what happened to donations given by Shiv Sena. BJP has betrayed Hindus by playing with their emotions. We want a BJP-mukt Ram and Shiv Sena will lead an agitation to free Lord Ram from these people,” Thackeray said.