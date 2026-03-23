Torres ponzi case: Key accused traced to Moldova, extradition process begins

The case pertains to the Torres jewellery chain, where customers were allegedly lured with promises of weekly returns of 6–12% on investments in jewellery and precious stones. (Express File Photo)

More than a year after the arrests in the ₹177 crore Torres ponzi scheme, a key accused has been traced to Moldova, with authorities initiating steps to bring her back to India.

A special court was informed on Monday that Olena Stoian is currently in the East European country of Moldova. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her in November 2025.

The Enforcement Directorate moved an application seeking affirmation of documents required to begin extradition proceedings. The paperwork, which must be authenticated by an Indian court before being sent abroad, was verified and handed over to the agency.

The case pertains to the Torres jewellery chain, where customers were allegedly lured with promises of weekly returns of 6–12% on investments in jewellery and precious stones.