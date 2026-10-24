Why did Lawrence Bishnoi gang shoot at Tiger Shroff? What police told the court

The attack on Tiger Shroff was carried out by the Bishnoi gang for financial gain, to establish dominance and to create terror, according to the Mumbai Police’s remand application seeking custody of three accused.

The motive in the application, made available on Friday, is the same as that cited in police chargesheets in the Salman Khan firing case, the Baba Siddique murder case and the Rohit Shetty firing case.

In a screenshot shared on social media and an audio clip, a person claiming to be Anil Pandit said Tiger was attacked because he was close to Salman Khan and had ignored the gang’s warning. The gang has sought to link its earlier attacks, including the Siddique murder and the Shetty firing, to Salman Khan too. In those chargesheets, police said the motive was to create fear and terror to facilitate extortion. The remand application places the attack on Tiger in the same category.