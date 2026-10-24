Why did Lawrence Bishnoi gang shoot at Tiger Shroff? What police told the court

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The attack on Tiger Shroff was carried out by the Bishnoi gang for financial gain, to establish dominance and to create terror, according to the Mumbai Police’s remand application seeking custody of three accused.
The motive in the application, made available on Friday, is the same as that cited in police chargesheets in the Salman Khan firing case, the Baba Siddique murder case and the Rohit Shetty firing case.
In a screenshot shared on social media and an audio clip, a person claiming to be Anil Pandit said Tiger was attacked because he was close to Salman Khan and had ignored the gang’s warning. The gang has sought to link its earlier attacks, including the Siddique murder and the Shetty firing, to Salman Khan too. In those chargesheets, police said the motive was to create fear and terror to facilitate extortion. The remand application places the attack on Tiger in the same category.
Seeking the remand of Jatin Panchal, Samir Khatri and Ankit Khatak on Friday, police said they had earlier conducted recce of the residences of other influential people in the city and needed to be questioned further. The application also stated that the accused had planned to flee abroad after the attack.
The trio, arrested from Haryana’s Sonipat, were produced before an Esplanade court, where police sought their custody till October 31 to investigate their alleged roles, their links with Pandit and the procurement of the firearm. Police told the court that two of the accused were in contact with Pandit, a wanted accused.
Opposing the plea, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal argued that police had already recovered evidence from the hotel room where the accused allegedly practised firing. “As they have established that arrested accused are in touch with the wanted accused, their electronic devices can be seized. Custody is not required,” he told the court.
Police said they needed to investigate an alleged misfire inside the hotel room during a firing practice session. “During their stay in the hotel, there was an incident of misfire. We want to investigate this further,” the police told the court.
“We want to examine all of them, hence custody is needed,” the police said. The court remanded the three in police custody till October 28.