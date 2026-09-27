Thane Cop Killing: He had two years left in service. Then came the fatal night patrol

Kisan Kamlakar Bhoir had spent nearly three decades in the police force and was due to retire in 2028. His three sons had got married last year, and the 56-year-old police sub-inspector had begun making plans for life after retirement including a small business on a piece of land he had bought in his native Palghar.

On September 24, Bhoir was on a routine night patrol in Thane when a confrontation with a man his team had detained ended with him being hit on the head with a cement brick. He died minutes later.

Bhoir, posted at Chitalsar police station for around one-and-a-half years, was part of a team deployed for Ganpati festival security near Pokhran Road No. 2. Around 11 pm, the policemen noticed Raju Premkumar Valmiki, 30, allegedly drunk and creating a commotion near a paan stall.

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The police team intervened and decided to take Valmiki to the police station. According to Sub-Inspector Atul Jagtap, who is the complainant in the case, Valmiki allegedly continued to abuse the policemen inside the patrol vehicle and a scuffle broke out.

Valmiki allegedly pushed Bhoir before jumping out of the slowly moving vehicle and running away. Bhoir got down and chased him, while the constable accompanying him followed.

The chase ended near the City Flow bus stop, where several buses were parked along the road. Police said Bhoir caught up with Valmiki and another scuffle broke out.

According to police, Valmiki pushed Bhoir, causing him to fall on the road. As Bhoir tried to get up, Valmiki allegedly picked up a cement brick lying nearby and struck him on the back of his head before fleeing.

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The stretch was dark and the parked buses partially obscured the spot where the two had been struggling, police said. The constable who had followed Bhoir realised he could no longer see him and began looking around the parked buses. He found the officer lying unconscious and bleeding.

The control room was alerted and beat marshals Nilesh Pawar and Bhosale, who were patrolling nearby, joined the search for Valmiki. The two eventually chased him into a lane and apprehended him, police said.

Bhoir was rushed to Titan Hospital in Manpada. Doctors declared him dead at around 11.41 pm. Police said he had suffered a severe head injury and internal bleeding.

Bhoir had joined the police force in 1990 as a constable and had risen to the rank of sub-inspector, having recently been promoted from assistant sub-inspector. A native of Palghar, he lived in Thane with his wife and three sons.

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His elder son Rahul said the family had begun planning for his retirement.

“He had also bought a small piece of land in our native place and was thinking of starting a small business after retirement. He had planned his life after serving the police force for so many years,” Rahul said

“He did not deserve such a death. It was very brutal. We want the police to ensure that the accused gets the maximum punishment. No one should dare to kill a uniformed police officer in such a brutal manner,” Rahul said.

Police said the killing appeared to have taken place during the confrontation and there was no indication so far that Valmiki had planned the attack.

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“It was a murder, which occurred during the scuffle. The officer fell and sustained a serious injury to the back of his head. When he tried to get up, the accused hit him with the brick. He suffered a major head injury, became unconscious and lost a large amount of blood,” a senior officer said.