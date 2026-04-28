Thane ‘lone wolf’ asked guards to say Muslim prayer, stabbed them: ATS

Ansari was initially arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, but has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. (Special Arrangement)

Zaib Zubair Ansari (31), arrested on suspicion of being the “lone wolf attacker” who attacked two security guards in Thane, allegedly asked them to recite a Muslim prayer before attacking them. This was shared by an officer from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which has been asked to probe the matter.

The officer said they found “notes” from Ansari’s Mira Road residence with words such as “ISIS”, “lone wolf”, and “Jihad”. The officer said they found Ansari had formatted his phone, which has now been seized. The case is being investigated as a “lone wolf attack”, the officer said, adding that they suspect that Ansari was radicalised online.