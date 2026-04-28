Thane ‘lone wolf’ asked guards to say Muslim prayer, stabbed them: ATS

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 4.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 04:01 PM IST
MuslimAnsari was initially arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, but has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. (Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Zaib Zubair Ansari (31), arrested on suspicion of being the “lone wolf attacker” who attacked two security guards in Thane, allegedly asked them to recite a Muslim prayer before attacking them. This was shared by an officer from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which has been asked to probe the matter.

The officer said they found “notes” from Ansari’s Mira Road residence with words such as “ISIS”, “lone wolf”, and “Jihad”. The officer said they found Ansari had formatted his phone, which has now been seized. The case is being investigated as a “lone wolf attack”, the officer said, adding that they suspect that Ansari was radicalised online.

“We have seized computers and other devices from his residence and they should give us some clarity. We suspect most of these devices, like his phone, may have been formatted, so we will use forensic help to retrieve data,” the officer said.

“He was in the US for several years and returned to India in 2019. He lived alone in the Mira Road area for the past few years after his marriage ended in a divorce. He says he was giving tuition classes to make a living and we are verifying this. Prima facie, it appears that his father, who drives a cab in the US, sent him money to sustain himself,” the officer said.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 4. Ansari was initially arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, but has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments