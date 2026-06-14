Teacher training for new curriculum in Maharashtra postponed due to census duty

The training session, which was expected to have been conducted in summer break, as per usual practice; had to be postponed because teachers were engaged in census-duties. (File Photo)

Even as Schools across Maharashtra are reopening on Monday after the summer vacation, instead of beginning with a new curriculum that is being rolled out for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 of the Maharashtra state board schools, these classes will begin a new academic year with specially designed bridge courses.

This will continue till July as the teachers are yet to undergo the mandatory training required to implement the revised syllabus.

The training session, which was expected to have been conducted in summer break, as per usual practice; had to be postponed because teachers were engaged in census-duties. As a result, these classes of the Maharashtra State Board Schools will begin a new academic year with specially designed bridge courses, instead of the new curriculum. According to teachers, this delay is a clear example of how non-academic duties assigned to them have affected their core responsibility of teaching.