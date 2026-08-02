Five accused in TCS Nashik case get bail in four FIRs

Police arrested eight former TCS employees across these cases.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiAug 2, 2026 06:55 PM IST
Multiple people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo)Multiple people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo)
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In at least four FIRs registered in connection with the alleged sexual harassment at Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Nashik office, a Nashik sessions court on July 30 granted bail to five accused men, noting that they had spent over three months in jail and that the investigation was nearly complete. Lawyers, however, said the accused will not be released as their bail applications are still pending in at least two other cases.

On July 30, bail was granted to five accused —Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh and Tausif Attar, in four cases.

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“The accused are behind bars for over three months. The chargesheet is filed. Investigation is practically complete. There is no serious apprehension that the accused, if released on bail, would threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence,” Additional Sessions Judge A V Kharkar said in the July 30 order in one of the FIRs.

In that FIR, Raza Memon was accused of making objectionable remarks to a woman colleague and hurting her religious sentiments, while the four others were arrested for allegedly supporting Memon’s actions, according to the court order.

Also Read | ‘Zero compliance with POSH Act’: Women’s panel files scathing report in TCS case

Nine FIRs were registered by the Nashik Police, eight at Mumbai Naka police station and one at Deolali Camp police station, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police arrested eight former TCS employees across these cases. While some were named in only one FIR, others were named in multiple cases.

Lawyer Baba Sayyed, who represents some of the arrested accused, said most of them remain in jail as their bail applications are still pending in two cases. However, two women, Nida Khan and Ashwini Chainani, who were arrested in only one of the cases were released earlier after being granted bail.

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Also Read | ‘Custodial quizzing required’: court cites ‘multidimensional’ probe while denying anticipatory bail to Nida Khan in TCS case

The prosecution opposed the men’s bail, arguing that the victims were subjected to a toxic work environment and sexual harassment because of the accused’s actions. The prosecutor also submitted that the acts of the accused amounted to an attempt to commit rape. However, the court noted that this charge was not invoked in the charge sheet.

In the other three FIRs as well, the court made similar observations before granting bail to the accused.

Another accused, Danish Shaikh, who was booked in a case alleging that he coerced a male colleague and made remarks hurting his religious sentiments, was granted bail on July 20. He, too, remains behind bars in another case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

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