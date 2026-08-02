Five accused in TCS Nashik case get bail in four FIRs

Multiple people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo)

In at least four FIRs registered in connection with the alleged sexual harassment at Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Nashik office, a Nashik sessions court on July 30 granted bail to five accused men, noting that they had spent over three months in jail and that the investigation was nearly complete. Lawyers, however, said the accused will not be released as their bail applications are still pending in at least two other cases.

On July 30, bail was granted to five accused —Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh and Tausif Attar, in four cases.

“The accused are behind bars for over three months. The chargesheet is filed. Investigation is practically complete. There is no serious apprehension that the accused, if released on bail, would threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence,” Additional Sessions Judge A V Kharkar said in the July 30 order in one of the FIRs.