‘Switch to piped gas or lose LPG’: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal sets June 30 deadline in Maharashtra

The minister stressed that it is wrong not to avail of pipeline gas, despite the facility's availability. (File Photo)

Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal Monday asked consumers in areas with piped gas availability to start applying for the service, warning that their LPG connection can be discontinued if they do not.

The minister’s advisory comes amid the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis due to the West Asia conflict.

“In the coming three months, domestic and commercial consumers should make their applications for the pipeline gas. I want to direct our officers to expedite these applications to the supply companies, even if people come for this,” said Bhujbal, adding that this is applicable only to areas where pipeline gas is available.