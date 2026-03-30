‘Switch to piped gas or lose LPG’: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal sets June 30 deadline in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal Monday asked consumers in areas with piped gas availability to start applying for the service, warning that their LPG connection can be discontinued if they do not.
The minister’s advisory comes amid the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis due to the West Asia conflict.
“In the coming three months, domestic and commercial consumers should make their applications for the pipeline gas. I want to direct our officers to expedite these applications to the supply companies, even if people come for this,” said Bhujbal, adding that this is applicable only to areas where pipeline gas is available.
The minister said the issue was discussed at a meeting in Delhi with the Central Government.
“I want people who have not yet availed the pipeline gas, despite the availability of the service in the area, to start applying before June 30. How to provide connections is a matter concerned with the service provider. The company will ensure that,” he said.
He stressed that it is wrong not to avail of pipeline gas, despite the facility’s availability.
Bhujbal added that all new constructions in cities like Mumbai should be required to include a piped gas facility. “I have given this suggestion and the Centre has accepted it. It will soon be implemented,” he said.
He also announced that the Maharashtra government has given permission to people dependent on the ration system to collect food items for three months at a time. “The state government has enough grain storage, and therefore we have decided to allow people to take food items for three months,” he said.