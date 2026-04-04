Sunetra Pawar dials Uddhav for support in Baramati, Cong firm on contesting bypoll

While Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar dialled Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for unopposed bypoll in Baramati Assembly, the Congress clarified that it has received no call and is ready to fight both the bypolls in the state.
Maharashtra is set to witness bypoll in Baramati, due to death of Ajit Pawar and Rahuri in Ahilyanagar due to death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all parties should decide to make these polls unopposed. According to sources within the Shiv Sena (UBT), the party is likely to support Sunetra Pawar in the bypoll. Another opposition party NCP (SP) has already said that it will not be contesting the election. Congress, however, has maintained that it cannot let the election go unopposed as the NCP is an ally of the BJP.
Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Thackeray received a call from Pawar on Friday. “Uddhavji himself will explain the details about the call and party position at a press conference. It seems that Congress is planning to take a different decision regarding the bypoll in Baramati. It is possible that since the NCP is an ally of the BJP, the Congress does not want to make this poll unopposed. But I am sure that we will find a way out of discussion,” he said.
State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said that the party has received no calls from anyone seeking to make Baramati polls unopposed. “We are moving towards contesting both these seats if no party wants to fight. We have identified candidates and we will make the announcement of our decision tomorrow (Sunday),” said Sapkal.
While Sunetra Pawar is set to contest Baramati, a seat held by her late husband, the BJP has fielded Akshay Kardile from Rahuri.
Akshay is the son of former BJP MLA late Shivajirao Kardile. Within the Opposition MVA, Rahuri is with NCP (SP) and former minister Prajkt Tanpure is likely to contest. However, the NCP (SP) has not announced his candidature, which prompted Congress to clarify that it will contest Rahuri as well if the NCP (SP) is unwilling.