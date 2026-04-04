Sunetra Pawar dials Uddhav for support in Baramati, Cong firm on contesting bypoll

While Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar dialled Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for unopposed bypoll in Baramati Assembly, the Congress clarified that it has received no call and is ready to fight both the bypolls in the state.

Maharashtra is set to witness bypoll in Baramati, due to death of Ajit Pawar and Rahuri in Ahilyanagar due to death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all parties should decide to make these polls unopposed. According to sources within the Shiv Sena (UBT), the party is likely to support Sunetra Pawar in the bypoll. Another opposition party NCP (SP) has already said that it will not be contesting the election. Congress, however, has maintained that it cannot let the election go unopposed as the NCP is an ally of the BJP.