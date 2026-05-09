State warns traders against illegal farm trade, use of chemicals on fruits

In another major direction, the government has warned of strict action against the use of harmful chemicals to artificially ripen fruits, increase sweetness or improve the colour and appearance of fruits, vegetables and foodgrains. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has issued multiple directions to crack down on illegal farm produce trade and the use of harmful chemicals in fruits, vegetables and foodgrains.

State Marketing Minister Jai Kumar Rawal said strict action will be taken against traders, institutions and farmer producer companies found buying or selling agricultural produce without licences.

He said complaints had been received from several parts of the state that some traders and companies were carrying out transactions without permission under the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing law.

The Directorate of Marketing has now issued a circular making it clear that no one can trade in agricultural produce without obtaining the required licence from the concerned Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).