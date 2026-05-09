State warns traders against illegal farm trade, use of chemicals on fruits

The Maharashtra government has issued multiple directions to crack down on illegal farm produce trade and the use of harmful chemicals in fruits, vegetables and foodgrains.
State Marketing Minister Jai Kumar Rawal said strict action will be taken against traders, institutions and farmer producer companies found buying or selling agricultural produce without licences.
He said complaints had been received from several parts of the state that some traders and companies were carrying out transactions without permission under the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing law.
The Directorate of Marketing has now issued a circular making it clear that no one can trade in agricultural produce without obtaining the required licence from the concerned Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).
The government said licences are compulsory for direct marketing, private markets, farmer-consumer markets and e-trading platforms as well. Traders operating without permission will face legal action, Rawal said.
In another major direction, the government has warned of strict action against the use of harmful chemicals to artificially ripen fruits, increase sweetness or improve the colour and appearance of fruits, vegetables and foodgrains.
Rawal said complaints had been received about chemical-based ripening and colouring of produce in some markets.
The Directorate of Marketing has directed all APMCs, private market committees and direct marketing licence holders to conduct regular inspections and stop such practices.
The government has also instructed market authorities to discourage the use of thin plastic and thermocol for storing and transporting fruits and vegetables and instead promote environment-friendly materials.
Officials said that if adulteration or use of harmful chemicals is detected, action will be taken with the help of the Food and Drug Administration under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Licences of traders found violating rules may also be cancelled.
The minister appealed to traders, market committees and farmer producer companies to follow the rules strictly to protect consumers and ensure fair farm trade in the state.