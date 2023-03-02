scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

State launches massive health screening in govt schools, to cover nearly 3 cr children

Over 12,000 teams are working across the state to carry out the check-ups. The list of tests include X-Ray, ECG, Blood test, 2D echo, sonography and CT scan, among others

Covid pandemic, BMC health department, Health Department, Maharashtra government schools, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsHowever, local activists also pointed out the need to screen an estimated 8 lakh children who dropped out of schools during the pandemic.
Listen to this article
State launches massive health screening in govt schools, to cover nearly 3 cr children
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the regular health screening of school children for over two years, now, to assess the health parameters of nearly 2.9 crore school students in Maharashtra, the Health department has launched one of the biggest mass screening programmes in government-run educational institutions.

Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, it is mandatory to run regular health screening of students in both government and semi-government schools. However, amid the pandemic, as in-person classes were suspended in schools, the check-ups also took a backseat.

“Earlier, we screened the mothers and now, we will examine the school children in the age-group of zero to 18 years in all government and semi-government schools and junior colleges, ashram schools, anganwadis and children’s homes,” said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director, health service, Maharashtra. “This will help us gauge the health parameters of the children,” he said.

Over 12,000 teams, including staffers from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and community health officers, are working across the state to carry out the check-ups.

The list of tests include X-Ray, ECG, Blood test, 2D Echo, sonography and CT Scan, among others. “We have formed task forces at the district levels to check the reports and analysis. Also, if a child is found severely ill, he/she is also being referred to the nearby government tertiary-care hospitals for further treatment,” said Heramb Kulkarni, founder of Corona Ekal Mahila Punarvasan Samiti, an NGO working for Covid-19 affected families in the state.

In the last one week, nearly one crore children have been checked for diseases like anemia, eye diseases, dental disease, heart disease, tuberculosis, leprosy, cancer, asthma and epilepsy, among others. “We are holding camps in schools, anganwadi centres and other educational institutes for the screening. We aim to make a health map with the data,” he said.

Also Read
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairs
No Uddhav faction MLA, NCP & Cong part of privilege committee
Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor falls prey to cyber fraud, Rs 3.82 lak...
no alt text set
Perseverance, determination or talent?
spo arrested, TA arrested, jammu militancy, reviving militancy, jammu insurgency, indian express, india news
Mumbai: Two held for setting bikes, cars on fire

However, local activists also pointed out the need to screen an estimated 8 lakh children who dropped out of schools during the pandemic. “So many poor families have lost their sole bread earner, pushing the children into manual labour and forcing them to migrate, along with the widowed mothers. The government also needs to run diagnostic tests on them as they are more vulnerable,” said Kulkarni.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 01:48 IST
Next Story

As SSC exam begins today, state board takes extra measures to curb cheating

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close