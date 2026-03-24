‘SRA project in Andheri for flouting pollution norms’: BMC seeks action

The civic body has also written to the senior inspector of Santacruz police station to remove workers deployed at the site. (File Photo)

In its ongoing crackdown on polluting construction sites, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), directing it to take action against a developer in Andheri West for failing to halt work despite violations of the city’s air pollution norms.

According to BMC officials, the developer, Embassy Developments Limited, continued construction activity even after being served a stop-work notice in January 2026. During an inspection carried out earlier this month, officials found work ongoing at the site.

Calling the matter “most urgent,” the BMC urged the authority to act against the developer, architect and owner for non-compliance with air pollution guidelines.