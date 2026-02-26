SP MLA Rais Shaikh calls for joint Opposition panel to monitor SIR in Maharashtra

Citing instances where similar complaints had surfaced, Shaikh stressed that ensuring transparency, legal accuracy, and justice in the SIR process was essential. (Express File Photo)

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has called for the immediate formation of a joint action committee (JAC) comprising all Opposition parties to monitor and ensure transparency in the proposed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

The Bhiwandi East MLA has called for an urgent meeting during the ongoing Budget Session of the Legislature to discuss the issue and finalise a concrete action plan.

In his letter to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, and Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Shaikh emphasised the need for coordinated action to ensure transparency and fairness in the SIR process.