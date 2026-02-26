SP MLA Rais Shaikh calls for joint Opposition panel to monitor SIR in Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has called for the immediate formation of a joint action committee (JAC) comprising all Opposition parties to monitor and ensure transparency in the proposed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.
The Bhiwandi East MLA has called for an urgent meeting during the ongoing Budget Session of the Legislature to discuss the issue and finalise a concrete action plan.
In his letter to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, and Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Shaikh emphasised the need for coordinated action to ensure transparency and fairness in the SIR process.
“During the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, there is a possibility of serious irregularities. The names of minority communities, marginalised sections, and ordinary citizens could be unlawfully removed from the voters’ list,” Shaikh said.
Citing instances where similar complaints had surfaced, Shaikh stressed that ensuring transparency, legal accuracy, and justice in the SIR process was essential.
“Therefore, a Joint Action Committee of all Opposition parties should be constituted without delay. The committee should oversee the SIR process, collect complaints, initiate necessary legal steps, and provide continuous guidance to party workers and local leadership,” he added.
Shaikh further outlined key measures that should be considered, including establishing a monitoring mechanism to prevent the arbitrary deletion of names from electoral rolls, guiding workers in every constituency, informing citizens about their rights, providing legal assistance where required, and conducting a legal review of the entire process to ensure it is carried out in accordance with rules in a transparent manner.