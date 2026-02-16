Shinde calls temple ‘purification’ after Sattar visit ‘unfortunate’

Right wing groups had opposed Sattar’s entry into the temple, alleging that he consumes non-vegetarian food and had thereby “defiled” the shrine. (Express File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday described as “unfortunate” the incident in which a group of youths allegedly sprinkled cow urine inside a temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district following a visit by Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar.

The controversy broke out after Sattar offered prayers at the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple in Rahimabad village in his Sillod Assembly constituency on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Shortly after his visit, some local youths objected to his presence and reportedly carried out what they termed a “cleansing” ritual by spraying gomutra inside the temple premises. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, triggering political reactions.