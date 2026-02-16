Shinde calls temple ‘purification’ after Sattar visit ‘unfortunate’

Deputy CM defends Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar after youths spray gomutra at Sillod shrine; BJP activists justify act as ‘restoring sanctity’.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 16, 2026 09:23 PM IST
Right wing groups had opposed Sattar’s entry into the temple, alleging that he consumes non-vegetarian food and had thereby “defiled” the shrine.Right wing groups had opposed Sattar’s entry into the temple, alleging that he consumes non-vegetarian food and had thereby “defiled” the shrine. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday described as “unfortunate” the incident in which a group of youths allegedly sprinkled cow urine inside a temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district following a visit by Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar.

The controversy broke out after Sattar offered prayers at the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple in Rahimabad village in his Sillod Assembly constituency on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Shortly after his visit, some local youths objected to his presence and reportedly carried out what they termed a “cleansing” ritual by spraying gomutra inside the temple premises. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, triggering political reactions.

“Abdul Sattar is an elected MLA. He is a patriot and a lover of this country. Such action on the part of people is not good,” Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena, said.

Right wing groups had opposed Sattar’s entry into the temple, alleging that he consumes non-vegetarian food and had thereby “defiled” the shrine.

Also Read | Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shinde-BJP govt

Manoj Morellu, BJP’s Sillod unit chief, told reporters that party workers had sprayed gomutra to “restore sanctity” to the temple, claiming that Sattar’s visit had hurt religious sentiments.

Sattar, a four-term MLA from Sillod, has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2009. Beginning his political career at the grassroots level in the 1980s, he entered state politics with the Congress before switching to the Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections. He served as a Minister of State in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and later joined Shinde’s camp following the Shiv Sena split in 2022, securing a cabinet berth in the Mahayuti government.

Known for his outspoken style, Sattar remains a polarising figure in the Marathwada region and has had frequent run-ins with both BJP leaders and right-wing groups despite being part of the ruling alliance.
Sattar was not available for comments.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
India AI summit 2026
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
carrot
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
carrot
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement