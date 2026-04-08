Shinde shifts focus to Sena expansion after polls, warns of action against non-performance

With the elections now over, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed leaders of the Shiv Sena to prioritise organisational expansion across the state, with a particular focus on strengthening the party’s presence in rural areas.
At a review meeting held with newly appointed coordinators, Shinde told MPs, MLAs and ministers to step beyond their official roles and work actively as party functionaries to reinforce the organisation at the grassroots. The push comes in the backdrop of recent elections, with the party looking to consolidate its network at the booth level, especially in rural constituencies.
Emphasising performance, he warned that non-performing office bearers would not continue in their positions. The Deputy Chief Minister instructed leaders to focus on a detailed verification of voter lists and ensure the appointment of booth-level agents (BLAs) in each constituency as part of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Calling for a structured approach ahead of upcoming local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Shinde directed coordinators to hold meetings across Assembly segments and submit daily reports along with photographs, which would be reviewed at his level.
He also sought updates on constituency visits and organisational work carried out so far, underlining that consistent field engagement and daily coordination with booth-level workers would be key to strengthening the party base.
The move is part of ongoing efforts by the Shiv Sena to expand its organisational footprint across Maharashtra, with a renewed emphasis on rural outreach.