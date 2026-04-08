Shinde shifts focus to Sena expansion after polls, warns of action against non-performance

At a review meeting held with newly appointed coordinators, Shinde told MPs, MLAs and ministers to step beyond their official roles and work actively as party functionaries to reinforce the organisation at the grassroots. (File Photo)

With the elections now over, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed leaders of the Shiv Sena to prioritise organisational expansion across the state, with a particular focus on strengthening the party’s presence in rural areas.

At a review meeting held with newly appointed coordinators, Shinde told MPs, MLAs and ministers to step beyond their official roles and work actively as party functionaries to reinforce the organisation at the grassroots. The push comes in the backdrop of recent elections, with the party looking to consolidate its network at the booth level, especially in rural constituencies.

Emphasising performance, he warned that non-performing office bearers would not continue in their positions. The Deputy Chief Minister instructed leaders to focus on a detailed verification of voter lists and ensure the appointment of booth-level agents (BLAs) in each constituency as part of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.