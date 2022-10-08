Shinde, civic officials discuss separate DCPR for Koliwada and Gaothan redevelopment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday held a meeting with the civic officials, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) among others, over the demarcation issue of Koliwada and Gaothan in Mumbai.

A separate Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) was proposed for these hamlets and a two-member committee will also be formed for conducting a detailed study on it, an official who attended the meeting said, on the condition of anonymity. There is no separate DCPR for Koliwada and Gaothan as of now, and due to this the development could be taken up only as per any other regular development project, he added.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, the petitioner in the Bombay High Court seeking a separate DCPR to be made for these hamlets, has welcomed the Shinde government’s move. “The separate DCPR was recommended in the Afzalpurkar committee report in the 90s. Koliwada and Gaothan would be largely benefited if it is implemented… People from the fishing community live in these hamlets, so a dedicated DPCR will bring out a provision for space wherein fishermen nets, boats can be stored and parked,” he said.

In 2019, the Bombay High Court had put a stay on the demolition of Gaothan and Koliwada. There are 189 Gaothans and 40 Koliwadas in Mumbai at present.

“The unified DCPR for Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, already has a dedicated DCPR for Gaothan and Koliwada. The same should be brought in Mumbai to expedite the development of these pockets,” Pimenta said, asserting that these are the original inhabitants of Mumbai city — Bhoomip-utras, however, a decision on its development has been delayed due to the lack of a proper policy.