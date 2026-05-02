More than 2,500% hike in morning walk fees at Sanjay Gandhi National Park rolled back after outrage

The Maharashtra forest department has held over a proposal to increase the annual ticket rates for the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The proposed rate of tickets marked a more than 2,500 per cent increase from its earlier rates.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Anita Patil IFS, SGNP director, said that the proposed rates will be reviewed and a new tariff will be framed.
According to the state government authorities, a proposal was mooted to hike the annual ticket prices for morning walkers from Rs 348 to Rs 10,000. The revised rate was supposed to come into effect from May 1, and the state administration had cited administrative expenses behind the hike.
“The hike was intended to make up for the administrative expenses and maintenance of the entire SGNP. Today, the entire SGNP is being maintained by using the revenue generated from daily ticket sales and pass renewals. The latest proposed rates were very high, so we have decided to roll them back. I will take a review and come up with new rates this month,” Patil said.
Spread across 104 sq km in the heart of Mumbai’s suburbs, the SGNP is a protected forest. The green belt is also a go-to place for morning walkers and cycling enthusiasts who visit the park daily for morning walks. According to the authorities, the approximate number of morning walkers in the park stands at 2,500.
The government resolution had proposed a monthly fee of Rs 1,000 for morning walkers. However, if citizens pay the annual fee in one go, they will get a discount and have to pay Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the newly proposed rates for senior citizens stood at Rs 5,000 annually with a monthly fee of Rs 500.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Borivali, Sanjay Upadhyay, said on Saturday that he will not allow the hike to come into place. “Citizens come to SGNP every morning and evening for healthy walk. I am opposing the way how the hike in the fees have been proposed as this is purely unfair. We will not allow this to happen,” Upadhyay said in a post on X.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
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National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
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Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More