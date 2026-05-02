More than 2,500% hike in morning walk fees at Sanjay Gandhi National Park rolled back after outrage

The Maharashtra forest department has held over a proposal to increase the annual ticket rates for the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The proposed rate of tickets marked a more than 2,500 per cent increase from its earlier rates.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Anita Patil IFS, SGNP director, said that the proposed rates will be reviewed and a new tariff will be framed.

According to the state government authorities, a proposal was mooted to hike the annual ticket prices for morning walkers from Rs 348 to Rs 10,000. The revised rate was supposed to come into effect from May 1, and the state administration had cited administrative expenses behind the hike.