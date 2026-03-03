Security stepped up in city for festivals, counter any response to global events

THE MUMBAI police stepped up vigilance in the city following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and global military operations to ensure that no law-and-order issue took place in the city.
Sources said that security preparations were also ramped up with Holi being celebrated on Tuesday while the month of Ramzan is ongoing.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on February 28 cautioned all states against “possible violence” and “sporadic protests” in India. In the aftermath of Khamenei’s death, demonstrations were held in several parts of the country including Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi among other places by Shia groups.
A police officer said that though there were protests in Dongri and Govandi where a large section of the Shia community resides, there were no law-and-order issues.
An officer said that a protest was organized with photographs of the Ayatollah and banners along with sloganeering outside the Mughal Masjid in Dongri. “There were, however, no law-and-order issues and people dispersed after some time,” the officer said.
An officer from the eastern suburbs said a protest took place outside the Bada Imambara in Govandi where nearly 400 – 500 people had gathered. “There were no issues as it was mostly people paying their respects to the Ayatollah. Candles were lit in front of his photographs, prayers were recited and later people left,” the officer said.
A senior officer said that Mumbai Police had been on high alert for the past few days as they were preparing for Holi festival amid the Ramzan month.
“Usually there is no issue but at such times, a small issue can snowball into violence. Hence, we maintain a massive police presence,” he said.
The officer said they have deployed extra police personnel at Jewish sites like Chhabad house. “While usually there is police presence there, we have asked the local police to be alert in case and to be on the lookout for threats,” the official added.